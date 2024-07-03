Chapter 170 of the manga Chainsaw Man It is title “How to eat sushi” and it has had a great impact on us. After all, as the nature of dark shonen has clearly shown, life is steeped in tragedy, revenge, pain and selfishness. Mangakas never stop riddle their protagonists with bullets and the last chapter showed us the beginning of Denji’s new fall.

Denji was quite unstable since the last episode, in which it seemed that desire and love finally merged into one idea, until Yoru, the demon of war, clarified to the protagonist that she only approached to kiss him because of the sensation it produced in her, so, in two seconds, she broke his heart. Red Chainsaw Man.

After that, Denji and Asa could barely meet each other’s gazes, Trying not to think too much about it, the boy just wanted to find Nayuta, the little girl who, despite being the demon of control, had become his only family.

While eating sushi a companion, the former leader of the Church of Chainsaw Man, He told him that the building was surrounded by Public Security and if he moved, he was dead.

Source: Shuēisha

Chainsaw Man He began to despair and repeat that he had to find Nayuta, to which the guy replied that if he followed his orders he would be able to see her soon. After this he told him that everyone needs him, well, not him, but the chainsaw demon.

People have the suspicion that the saws of Chainsaw Man They have more uses than they appear to have and at the beginning of time they should have been more powerful, enough to kill all the demons. Denji doesn’t believe it, but the guy insists.

He mentions that, rather, more power should be given to Chainsaw Man, although This could only happen in two ways: first, by making people fear him again—which is practically impossible after the appearance of the Church of Chainsaw Man—; and two, force Black Chainsaw Man to appear, although this will only happen if Denji gets lost and falls back into absolute misery —just what happened to him after he killed Aki with his own hands—.

Source: Shuēisha

After this terrible conversation, The guy orders the new sushi order to come out and then we see Nayuta’s head parade by. Denji’s impression is unbearable.. Are we about to see Black Chainsaw Man with Yoru and Kiga by his side? What will happen now?

Source: Shuēisha

Where to read Chainsaw Man? When is the second season coming out?

You can read the last three chapters of the manga here. Chainsaw Man here, on the legal and free Manga Plus platform that belongs to the official Shuēisha label.

The second season is not yet planned, but The continuation of the series will be made through a film that will adapt Reze’s arc, Its launch is planned for late 2024, with no launch window.

