In Sicily the at your place where the obligation to equip oneself is in force snow chains on board or of winter tires they go from November 15th to April 15th. Below is the list of streets in which law is in forceIt is mandatory to equip yourself with anti-snow devices just mentioned as required by the Traffic Laws and winter tires to avoid risking fines when passing through on provincial roads Of Agrigento, Caltanisetta, Catania, Enna, Messina, Palermo, Ragusa, Syracuse, Trapani.

Snow chains and winter tires are mandatory on Sicily roads and motorways

A19 “Palermo – Catania” from km 56.700 to km 130.000, between the Scillato and Mulinello junctions;

from km 56.700 to km 130.000, between the Scillato and Mulinello junctions; A29 “Palermo – Mazara del Vallo” from km 51.000 to km 84.100, between Alcamo and Santa Ninfa;

from km 51.000 to km 84.100, between Alcamo and Santa Ninfa; A29dir “Alcamo – Trapani” from km 0.000 to km 21.300, between Alcamo and Fulgatore.

from km 0.000 to km 21.300, between Alcamo and Fulgatore. SS 116 “Randazzo Capo D’Orlando”, from km 0.000 to km 45.000;

from km 0.000 to km 45.000; SS 117 “Central Sicula” from km 8,000 to km 45,000 and from km 48,500 to km 70,156;

from km 8,000 to km 45,000 and from km 48,500 to km 70,156; SS 117bis “Central Sicula” from km 0.000 to km 15.000 and from km 35.000 to km 53.000;

from km 0.000 to km 15.000 and from km 35.000 to km 53.000; SS 117ter “Di Nicosia” over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 118 “Corleonese Agrigentina” from km 17.600 to km 76.700;

from km 17.600 to km 76.700; SS 120 “Of Etna and the Madonie” from km 25,000 to 205;

from km 25,000 to 205; SS 121 “Catanese” from km 63,000 to km 113,000 and from km 182,000 to km 229,200;

from km 63,000 to km 113,000 and from km 182,000 to km 229,200; SS122 “Agrigentina” from km 71.300 to km 88.000;

from km 71.300 to km 88.000; SS 122bis “Agrigentina” from km 12.000 to km 15.335;

from km 12.000 to km 15.335; SS 124 “Siracusana” from km 48,000 to km 68,000;

from km 48,000 to km 68,000; SS 185 “Di Sella Mandrazzi” from km 20,000 to km 45,000;

from km 20,000 to km 45,000; SS 186 “Di Monreale” from km 9,000 to km 24,100;

from km 9,000 to km 24,100; SS 188 “Western Sicilian Centre” from km 109.000 to km 159.600;

from km 109.000 to km 159.600; SS 188/C “Western Sicilian Centre” over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 189 “Della Valle del Platani” from km 0.000 to km 16.900;

from km 0.000 to km 16.900; SS191 “Di Pietraperzia” from km 19.500 to km 43.800;

from km 19.500 to km 43.800; SS 192 “Della Valle del Dittaino” from km 0.000 to km 8.000;

from km 0.000 to km 8.000; SS 194 “Ragusana” from km 44,500 to km 62,000;

from km 44,500 to km 62,000; SS 284 “Di Bronte” from km 0.000 to km 30.000;

from km 0.000 to km 30.000; SS 286 “Di Castelbuono” from km 15,000 to km 42,380;

from km 15,000 to km 42,380; SS 288 “Di Aidone” from km 35.500 to km 51.900;

from km 35.500 to km 51.900; SS 289 “Di Cesarò” from km 19,000 to km 52,500;

from km 19,000 to km 52,500; SS 290 “Di Alimena” from km 0.000 to km 16.000 and from km 33.000 to km 47.520;

from km 0.000 to km 16.000 and from km 33.000 to km 47.520; SS560 “Di Marcatobianco” over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 561 “Pergusina”, over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 575 “Di Troina” from km 0.000 to km 13.000;

from km 0.000 to km 13.000; SS 624 “Palermo-Sciacca” from km 10,000 to km 23,000;

from km 10,000 to km 23,000; SS640 “Writers’ Road” from km 0.000 to km 8.800;

from km 0.000 to km 8.800; SS 643 “Di Polizzi” from km 0.000 to km 15.000;

from km 0.000 to km 15.000; SS626 “Della Valle del Salso”from km 0.000 to km 32.000.

Goodyear Ultra Grip Performance 18 winter tires ideal for the roads of Sicily

Finally, from December 14th to March 15th and only in case of weather alertfor all motor vehicles with the exception of two-wheeled mopeds and motorcycles, chains on board or the use of winter tires will be mandatory along the following stretches of state roads:

SS 116 “Randazzo Capo D’Orlando” from 45,000 to km 62,000;

from 45,000 to km 62,000; SS 120 “Of Etna and the Madonie” from 205,000 to km 210,000;

from 205,000 to km 210,000; SS 121 “Catanese” from km 45,500 to km 63,000;

from km 45,500 to km 63,000; SS 124 “Siracusana” from km 0.000 to km 48.000 and from km 68.000 to km 81.000;

from km 0.000 to km 48.000 and from km 68.000 to km 81.000; SS 185 “Di Sella Mandrazzi” from km 10,000 to km 20,000 and from km 45,000 to km 52,000;

from km 10,000 to km 20,000 and from km 45,000 to km 52,000; SS 192 “Della Valle del Dittaino” from 8,000 to km 15,000;

from 8,000 to km 15,000; SS 194 “Ragusana” from km 30,000 to km 44,500 and from km 62,000 to km 85,000;

from km 30,000 to km 44,500 and from km 62,000 to km 85,000; SS 287 “Di Noto” from km 0.000 to km 9.000;

from km 0.000 to km 9.000; SS 288 “Di Aidone” from km 31.500 to km 35.500;

from km 31.500 to km 35.500; SS 289 “Di Cesarò” from km 10,000 to km 19,000;

from km 10,000 to km 19,000; SS 385 “Di Palagonia” from km 50.000 to km 55.150;

from km 50.000 to km 55.150; SS 417 “Di Caltagirone” from km 12,000 to km 20,000;

from km 12,000 to km 20,000; SS 514 “Di Chiaramonte” over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 575 “Di Troina” from 13,000 to km 25,000;

from 13,000 to km 25,000; SS 683 “Licodia Eubea – Libertinia” over the entire extension;

over the entire extension; SS 683var “Caltagirone Variant”from km 3,700 to km 12,500.

M+S logo and bow symbols on winter tires for safe travel even in Sicily

👉 The roads of Italy where there is an obligation to travel with chains on board or winter tyres

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips on how to prepare your car for the cold of winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK