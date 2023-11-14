General Motors enters F1: Andretti’s candidacy stronger

The news of the day is undoubtedly the formal registration of General Motors as Formula 1’s power unit supplier starting from 2028. The first to welcome the arrival was FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayemwho underlined the significance of the news and the importance that General Motors could have in F1 in the future.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“I am happy with the news that General Motors has registered as a power unit supplier for FIA F1. This is further recognition of the work done by the FIA ​​on engine regulations (which will come into force from 2026, ed.). The presence of iconic US brands such as Andretti and General Motors is a positive thing for the sport“, these are the words of the Emirati in a tweet.

Delighted with the news that GM have registered as a PU supplier for FIA F1. This is a further endorsement of the @FIA‘s PU regulations. The presence of iconic American brands Andretti and GM is good for the sport.https://t.co/02TLDV2g5c — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) November 14, 2023

If every single word has weight, and someone like Ben Sulayem should know this even following some media stumbles, the “FIA F1” passage may be intended and intended to remind Liberty Media that dictating the “rules of the game” is the Federation itself. In any case, it is a move which, as happens more and more often, has not only a sporting but a political value. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the president of the FIA ​​was the first to underline the advent of General Motors, while the official F1 accounts are silent, and not even a line of comment comes from Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media. At the moment, on the X account “F1 Media” the latest tweet concerns Kylie Minogue’s participation in the ceremony on Wednesday in Las Vegas. On that of Formula 1. For AudiInstead, a press conference was organized in Spa with great fanfare complete with a car branded with the four rings. Same thing regarding Fordwith Domenicali who should have participated in person but was “limited” to celebrating the announcement on the network Fox.

The entry of General Motors is therefore configured as the last chapter of a power battle that began since the advent of Ben Sulayem as president of the Federation at the end of 2021. The Emirati has never digested the excessive power of the Americans, holders of the commercial rights of F1, and it was he who opened the tender for the entry of two teams into the Circus at the beginning of 2023. Of the applications received, only Andretti’s met the FIA’s requirements, but for Big Foot and his son Michael, the biggest obstacle is now FOM (and therefore Liberty Media) with which commercial agreements must be closed. F1 president Stefano Domenicali is in negotiations with the Andretti family to defend the interests of the ten teams currently in the World Championship, who with the entry of an 11th team would see their income from prizes, TV rights and sponsors reduced.