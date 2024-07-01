Le Figaro: a light plane crashed and crashed onto a highway in France

A Cessna 172 tourist plane crashed in France. The aftermath of the accident was captured on video, which the publication shared Le Figaro.

The incident occurred in the commune of Noisiel on June 30. Half an hour after takeoff, the light aircraft touched electrical wires and crashed onto the highway. There were two men and a woman on the plane; they did not survive.

It is specified that the pilot, born in 1989, received his license in 2023 and had only about 100 hours of flight time. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

