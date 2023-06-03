Benefits were paid during the 2nd half of 2022, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seeking re-election

The CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) published this Friday (June 2, 2023) audits that identify that the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) irregularly allocated almost BRL 2 billion to aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers. Payment of benefits was made in the 2nd half of 2022, during the election campaign.

According to the audits, the CGU identified payments in the amount of R$582.8 million destined to 110,051 people who were irregularly included in the truck driver allowance, while R$1.395 billion were paid to 314,025 included, also improperly, in the taxi driver allowance. Here are the full audits here (797 KB) and here (828 KB).

Read more about:

The agency stated that the payment of BRL 582.8 million to truck drivers corresponds to 25% of the total amount paid for the benefit. In the case of taxi assistance, the R$ 1.395 billion represent 75% of the total.

In both situations, the CGU analyzes speak of non-compliance with the eligibility criteria for the benefit, in addition to having identified beneficiaries who were not able to receive the aid because they did not meet the requirements to receive it.

As recommendations to the government, the agency mentioned the following measures:

together with the data processing company responsible for generating the payrolls, Dataprev, assess the occurrence of aid payments to beneficiaries who did not meet the requirements; It is

adopt measures to reimburse payments improperly made to beneficiaries who were not entitled to aid.

To the MPT (Ministério Público do Trabalho), the body also recommended 3 measures. Are they:

review the application of the norms mentioned in the ordinances that created the aid;

define, together with Dataprev, the responsibilities of both parties and formalize the adjustments in the ordinance; It is

when preparing the application of the rules, define the way of handling complaints, denouncements, potentially undue payments and judicial concessions.

O Power360 sought advice from former president Jair Bolsonaro for a position on CGU audits, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

TRUCK AID

In August 2022, the government published the Interministerial Ordinance MTP/INFRA No. 6, which regulates the Truck Driver-TAC, aimed at self-employed freight transporters.

The benefit was valid until December 31, 2022 and was paid in 6 monthly installments, each in the amount of R$1,000, subject to the global resource limit of R$5.4 billion. According to the government, he was entitled to receive the benefit self-employed freight forwarder with valid CPF and RNTR-C registrationin the situation of “active”.

TAXI DRIVER AID

The value of the benefit installment was R$ 1,000. Payment was made to all duly registered taxi drivers by May 31, 2022. As with truck drivers, professionals should have an up-to-date CNH, CPF and registration.