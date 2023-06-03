The head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezdenied that he was campaigning politically visit the state of Michoacánwhere he met with the governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla.

When questioned by the press about his presence in Michoacán and whether the visit was to promote himself as Morena’s candidate for the presidency, Adán Augusto refused to campaignbefore the order of the National Electoral Institute (INE) so that the so-called “corcholatas” stop their propaganda acts.

“I am not campaigning, I come to an official event. Governance is built every day”, declared the Secretary of the Interior.

The Tabasqueño assured that he was in Michoacán as part of his work in the Ministry of the Interior, serving as an intermediary between the state governments and the Federal Government.

“I come as Secretary of the Interior, it is part of my task, we must maintain permanent dialogue with the state governments, with the heads of the state governments, with the three Powers in each of the states, with the municipal presidents , with civil society,” he asserted.

The INE ordered the Morena party to ask its ‘caps‘ Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal to stop their early pre-campaign and campaign acts towards the 2024 elections.

The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the INE issued precautionary measures against the “corcholatas” of Morena after concluding that they probably engaged in anticipated campaign acts, improper use of public resources to promote themselves and disseminate work reports ahead of the presidential elections.

In the complaint filed with the INE, the Morenista aspirants are indicated to carry out “various tours to the country’s entities in which they promote their image, display flags, caps, shirts, vests and blankets with the logo of the Morena political party and refer to to expressions such as ‘fourth transformation’, ‘Es Claudia’, ‘Con Marcelo Sí’ and ‘Ahora es Adán’, and the dissemination and distribution of propaganda on fences, billboards, social networks, among other events”.

Similarly, the precautionary measure orders Morena to immediately call on its militants, supporters and possible aspirants to refrain from holding events to promote any political actor towards 2024.