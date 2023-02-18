The CDA believes that families should receive more and better support in raising their children. In the party’s new family vision, CDA Member of Parliament Hilde Palland advocates, among other things, a major expansion of the existing child schemes, such as child benefit, and a thorough revision of the leave system. For example, the maximum age of the child for which parental leave can be taken should be increased to eighteen years, the CDA wants. The family vision was presented on Saturday.

