In light of Russia’s anger at America for sending cluster munitions to Ukraine and Poland’s mobilization of its forces on the border with Belarus, which hosted Wagner’s forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited, on Saturday, the strategic “Snake Island” in the Black Sea, to revive that memory of the island, which Kiev considers a symbol of the steadfastness of its army after it was sunk. The Russian ship Moskva.

According to the estimates of military experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the gains and losses fluctuate between the two parties with the delay in resolving the battle, the most prominent of which was on the Russian side: proving steadfastness in the face of the West and achieving strategic security, and its control of about 15 percent of the lands, which enhances its economic strength..

As for the Ukrainian side, according to experts, the most prominent losses were the failure of the counter-attack to recover any lands, the collapse of the Kovachuka strategic dam, and some gains, including the possibility of joining NATO and achieving steadfastness in the face of a nuclear power..

Civilian casualties

On the occasion of the 500th day since the outbreak of the conflict, the United Nations said that 9,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the war, although the actual number is “probably much higher,” according to the organization’s officials..

In a statement, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine condemned the continuation of appalling civilian casualties.

“We are witnessing yet another horrible phase of a war that continues to take a horrific toll on Ukrainian civilians,” said Noel Calhoun, Deputy Chief of Mission. “.

“We are witnessing yet another horrible phase of a war that continues to take a horrific toll on Ukrainian civilians,” said Noel Calhoun, Deputy Chief of Mission. The average death toll in 2023 is lower than in 2022, but it started to rise again during the past May and June.

The average death toll in 2023 is lower than in 2022, but it started to rise again during the past May and June. On June 27, 13 civilians, including four children, were killed in a missile attack on Kramatorsk

On June 27, 13 civilians, including four children, were killed in a missile attack on Kramatorsk In the city of Lviv, 10 people were killed and 42 people were injured, including three children, according to the statement

In the city of Lviv, 10 people were killed and 42 people were injured, including three children, according to the statement The Lviv attack was the first to be located in an area protected by the World Heritage Convention and to damage a historic building

The Lviv attack was the first to be located in an area protected by the World Heritage Convention and to damage a historic building Last year, the cities of Buca and Mariupol became symbols of the atrocities of the conflict, according to the UN statement .

The most prominent gains and losses on the Russian side:

According to Russian expert Vladimir Igor, to Sky News Arabia, Moscow has achieved strategic gains, on top of which:

Demonstrating military steadfastness in the face of the Ukrainian counterattack, despite the advanced Western weapons

Demonstrating military steadfastness in the face of the Ukrainian counterattack, despite the advanced Western weapons Control of the strategic city of Bakhmut and on the verge of winning the city of Odessa

Control of the strategic city of Bakhmut and on the verge of winning the city of Odessa Geopolitical expansion of its control over about 15 percent of the Ukrainian territory

Geopolitical expansion of its control over about 15 percent of the Ukrainian territory It succeeded in the face of massive and harsh sanctions from the West

It succeeded in the face of massive and harsh sanctions from the West The military operation unified public opinion around the political leadership and contributed to the rise of nationalist sentiments among the Russians

The military operation unified public opinion around the political leadership and contributed to the rise of nationalist sentiments among the Russians Adding 4 new and historically integrated regions with a population of more than 6 million people and an area estimated at 100,000 square kilometers. .

Adding 4 new and historically integrated regions with a population of more than 6 million people and an area estimated at 100,000 square kilometers. It strengthened its strategic security and achieved its national interests because of the internal Azov Sea, and the destruction of the Pentagon’s biological laboratories in Ukraine while proving its ability to military deterrence

It strengthened its strategic security and achieved its national interests because of the internal Azov Sea, and the destruction of the Pentagon’s biological laboratories in Ukraine while proving its ability to military deterrence Activating the Russian military build-up and mobilizing the defense industry, while anticipating a long conflict with the West

Activating the Russian military build-up and mobilizing the defense industry, while anticipating a long conflict with the West The destruction of NATO’s military arsenals in the Ukrainian theater

The destruction of NATO’s military arsenals in the Ukrainian theater Reorientation of economic relations and the growth of Russia’s international prestige

Reorientation of economic relations and the growth of Russia’s international prestige Impregnable fortifications have been established in eastern Ukraine, which makes Kiev forces need 3 times its soldiers to break through

Impregnable fortifications have been established in eastern Ukraine, which makes Kiev forces need 3 times its soldiers to break through It is currently launching attacks on the regions of Avdiivka, Marinka, Kobyansk and Liman in Donetsk and Svatov in Lugansk to control it

It is currently launching attacks on the regions of Avdiivka, Marinka, Kobyansk and Liman in Donetsk and Svatov in Lugansk to control it Ukraine lost its air force and navy in the war

The most prominent profits and losses of Ukraine

For his part, Ukrainian military expert Oleksiy Stepanov considered, during his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that Kiev had made profits during the war between:

The ability to withstand a nuclear power like Russia

The ability to withstand a nuclear power like Russia Achieving progress in its negotiations to join NATO and obtaining Western security guarantees and unprecedented aid that may reverse the compass of war in its favour.

Achieving progress in its negotiations to join NATO and obtaining Western security guarantees and unprecedented aid that may reverse the compass of war in its favour. The ability to target the Kremlin and the heart of Moscow with marches, destabilize security, spread terror in the hearts of Russians, and implement the so-called “balance of terror” tactic. ”

The ability to target the Kremlin and the heart of Moscow with marches, destabilize security, spread terror in the hearts of Russians, and implement the so-called “balance of terror” tactic. Penetrating the Russian borders and carrying out operations in depth, as happened in the Belgorod region, which are events propagated by pro-Kiev groups

Penetrating the Russian borders and carrying out operations in depth, as happened in the Belgorod region, which are events propagated by pro-Kiev groups Russia has lost the European market for gas and oil without finding alternatives so far, which affects its economy

Russia has lost the European market for gas and oil without finding alternatives so far, which affects its economy It has become besieged and isolated in the European and Western surroundings, which will not be compensated for until after decades

It has become besieged and isolated in the European and Western surroundings, which will not be compensated for until after decades Kiev announced its control of 9,000 square kilometers and the recovery of about 7 towns and villages east of Kharkiv and Kherosun, during the counterattack

Kiev announced its control of 9,000 square kilometers and the recovery of about 7 towns and villages east of Kharkiv and Kherosun, during the counterattack Ukrainian forces advance on the southern side towards Bakhmut and surround the Russians

As for the Ukrainian losses and the failure of the counterattack, Stenapov says: