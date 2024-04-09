One of the most important elements in the electric light service is the measurerwhich is installed by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)so it is important to know that, if not reviewed, it can cause financial problems for the user.

And we must not leave aside many of the reasons for debts on the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) are related to unexpected technical events.

Under this understanding, one of the technical drawbacks that arise are the errors in meter readingso it is important to check this device, while also verifying the consumption bills.

In this way, to prevent the surcharge on the cost of the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) from being so large that it compromises the economy of families.

Thus, if there are debts with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the user can negotiate with the Mexican State electricity company to be able to pay the liability with different facilities to do so.

CFE receipt: Why not checking your electricity meter could cause you unpayable debts?/Photo: Debate

Tips to take advantage of sunlight and pay less on the CFE bill

For its part, taking advantage of the arrival of spring, the CFE gave tips to make the most of sunlight, and, in this way, save on the electricity bill.

It was through its official social media accounts where the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced the Recommendations to save light by making use of natural solar light.

Under this context, according to what was posted on the official account of the social network of the sun:

*Plants and vines provide shade in summer and allow sunlight to pass through in winter.

*Skylights or domes are an option to make the most of sunlight.

*Insulators on ceilings or walls reduce heat exchange outside.

*Light colors on the outside help the house heat up less and on the inside they allow better use of natural and artificial light.

CFE receipt: Why not checking your electricity meter could cause you unpayable debts?/Photo: Cuartoscuro