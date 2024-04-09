Senator states that the STF must regulate itself and defends the archiving of investigations into digital militias and fake news

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said on Monday (8.Apr.2024) that a possible impeachment of minister Alexandre de Moraes of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) would not solve Brazil's problems.

The former president's 1st son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked in an interview with the program Viva Wheel, from the TV Cultura, whether he agreed with the statements made by Elon Musk, owner of X (former Twitter), who had a clash with the Supreme Court minister in recent days.

The senator declared that the businessman is defending freedom of expression and that he did not commit crimes in the publications. He also said that Moraes has a “exaggerated” It is “outlaw”.

Among the messages and accusations directed at the minister, the South African businessman stated that he should resign or be impeached for “betray the Constitution and the Brazilian people repeatedly”.

Flávio said he seeks dialogue with the Court and does not believe that the impeachment of the minister “will solve Brazil's problems”, but placed the shelving of inquiries investigating allies – and now also Elon Musk – as a condition for a “normality” in the country.

“I have always believed and continue to believe in self-regulation by the Supreme Court itself. I think this is an excellent opportunity for the Supreme Court to try to take back the reins of the Court and stop being sucked into discussions that are not institutional, but related to a minister so that things can return to normal. Things will only return to normal when these investigations are closed”, declared the senator.

Understand

On April 7, Elon Musk, shared on Sunday (April 7, 2024) a video in which the North American journalist Michael Shellenberger says “Brazil is on the brink of dictatorship in the hands of a totalitarian minister of the Federal Supreme Court called Alexandre de Moraes”.

The journalist states that Moraes' decisions at the head of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) “threaten democracy in Brazil”. According to Shellenberger, in 2022, the minister asked the social network to intervene in publications by members of the National Congress and requested access to users' personal details – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The information is part of the “Twitter Files Brazil”. Read more in this report.

In the early hours of Saturday (April 6), Musk used X to question Moraes: “Why do you impose so much censorship in Brazil?” asked the businessman. Afterwards, the CEO of X commented the video published by Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3), stating that the STF’s “aggressive censorship” “seems to violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”. Musk made a series of posts on the topic this weekend. On Saturday night (Apr 6), he publicly challenged Moraes' determinations and said he will remove all restrictions imposed by the courts on X user profiles. The owner of the social network also said that he is considering closing the platform in Brazil.

Despite stating that it would confront Brazilian justice, a note issued by the technology company 1 hour earlier does not corroborate this version. X's official profile said the company was “forced by court decisions to block certain accounts” of the social network and will appeal in court.

“We do not believe that such orders are in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Federal Constitution of Brazil and we will legally challenge the orders to whatever extent possible”said the note.

Therefore, it was not clear what measure the platform would adopt in relation to the profile blocking ordered by the Court: whether it would fail to comply with the court orders, as Musk defended, or whether it would file an appeal.

On Sunday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the inclusion of Elon Musk in the investigation into digital militias being processed in Court. The magistrate wants the crime of obstruction of justice to be investigated, “including criminal organization and incitement to crime”.