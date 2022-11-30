The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) cut off the power supply to the facilities of the lincoln parkin the Mayor’s Office Miguel Hidalgo de la Mexico Cityof course service payment debit.

This was recently announced through his social networks by Mauricio Tabe, head of the demarcation and also a member of UNACDMX, who uploaded a video in which he is in a completely dark place.

“The CFE decided to cut off the power to Lincoln Park due to an alleged debt,” posted the Mexican politician and member of the National Action Party, criticizing the action taken by the public company of a social nature that provides electricity to the country.

“The federal government cut off the light in Lincoln Park, that’s why they see it in the dark, because of an alleged debt. When have they heard that they will cost the light in streets and parks?”

The head of the demarcation described the act as “a vile and vulgar sabotage to the government of Miguel Hidalgo” to affect his neighbors and neighbors.

“Enough of so much madness from the federal government, that they let us work and that they let us live in peace,” he concluded.