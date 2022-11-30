Only a few days have passed since the debut of the new one Hyundai NVision 74yet the first high-performance hydrogen hybrid car of the Korean brand has already obtained its first prize: it has in fact earned the title of “Instant Icon” as part of the TopGear.com Awards, which reward the most beautiful cars of the last twelve months every year. Style and technology were the two most appreciated aspects of what Hyundai calls a “laboratory on wheels”, developed with the aim of combining speed and sustainability by overcoming the limits of electric technology.

“What the N Vision 74 does so cleverly is to cite a moment from Hyundai’s past in its design while at the same time proposing ideas for powering the future of high performance. It’s what the engineers call a’rolling lab‘. And she didn’t need a show room to shine – reads the official motivation with which the jury of the TopGear.com Awards 2022 justified the awarding of the N Vision 74 – It stunned everyone at its launch and demonstrates the humble but great self-confidence Korean automakers have right now, as Europe’s insecure old guard scrambles to stay relevant. In more than one respect, it’s a killer car.”. THE numbers that characterize this laboratory on wheels speak for themselves: over 500 kW of power, more than 900 Nm of torque, a maximum speed of over 250 km/h, a driving range of over 600 km and the possibility of refueling at 80% in five minutes.

“This year’s TopGear.com Awards certainly had no shortage of potential icons to choose from, so it’s a great honour for our N Vision 74 to win such an important award – commented satisfied Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai UK – This car is a clear synthesis of the main principles of Hyundai’s current and future vision, among which stand out the design, innovation and high performance vocation of our N division. These qualities are already evident in the Hyundai vehicles on sale today , but N Vision 74 reveals that too the future will be groundbreaking and incredibly exciting“.