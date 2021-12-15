Cesar Vega Y Yahaira Plasencia They reached the final of The Artist of the Year, but both were sent to sentencing and will have to face a duel to be one of the finalists who will join Ruby Palomino and Estrella Torres. After knowing the decision of the jury of the reality show, the salsa singer is sure to give a good performance to get the best score from the table of the qualifying judge.

“I know that every week I have been criticized for my dance, I admit that I need to loosen up a bit and lose my nerves. However, I have saved a little bit of each week for the grand finale, so my salsa dancing will be amazing. This Saturday I’m going with everything, I’m going to dance like I’ve never done. I will give a good presentation for my audience and for the jury to give me a good score. Let my colleagues be attentive, because César Vega is about to raise the artist of the year cup ”, he explained in a conference with GV Producciones.

Also, the singer took the opportunity to send a message to his opponent. “Yahaira, this Saturday you can stumble again, but this time with me, because the presentation I’m preparing for the grand finale is incredible. Yahaira, get ready because César Vega comes with everything. She is under pressure to put on a good presentation; however, it can be a bit difficult after you stumbled last week. Anyway, she has her strength, it is dance, it is what is reborn on stage ”.

Suu Rabanal supports her daughter’s father on a reality show

La salsera and Son Tentanción reinforced the presentation of the interpreter “And I told him no” on December 11, the day she was consulted about the first sentence of her partner. In this regard, she was very confident of her partner’s talent and indicated that she will be the winner of the season. “If the show is called The Artist of the Year, he has to win, there is nothing to do.”

César Vega ready to eliminate Yahaira Plasencia

The sonero expressed for America today that in the final gala of The Artist of the Year he will give everything to remove Yahaira Plasencia from the program, although he said he is aware that he may lose in votes because he does not have the same number of followers as the singer. In addition, he stressed the talent of his rival in dance, but told him not to trust himself because he comes ready for anything.