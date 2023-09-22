USA.- Cesar Millan, born in Culiacán and known worldwide as the “Dog Whisperer”was awarded this Thursday night in the capital of the United States, and he announced it on his social networks, with great pride.

“Tonight I received the Medallion of Excellence in the Arts, Entertainment, Media, Music or Sports at the 2023 CHCI Leadership Conference and 46th Annual Awards Gala that will take place in Washington DC during Hispanic Heritage Month,” he wrote on his Instagram account, cesarsway and chcidc.

In the publication he stressed that he feels “honored and great.”

News media highlight that César Millán received the award in a ceremony led by the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

He was awarded for his work promoting healthy coexistence between animals and humans, and for the altruistic work of his César Millán Foundation.

At the event, other Mexicans were special guests, such as Eugenio Derbez, actor and film producer, who took the opportunity to take a photo with César Millán and congratulate him.

At the event, President Joe Biden stressed that the country he represents has a great Hispanic heritage, since this community makes up 19 percent of its total population.

About César Millán

César Felipe Millán Favela is 54 years oldwas born on August 27, 1969 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, and currently lives in California, United States. Since he was young he liked taking care of and walking dogs. He also lived in Mazatlan and visit relatives in San Ignacio.

It is known for the television series The Dog Whispererand is also co-author of the books Caesar’s Way, Be the Leader of the Pack and A Member of the Familywhere it teaches how to understand and treat some canine problems, is detailed on Wikipedia.

Canine rehabilitation is Millán’s main profession, which is portrayed in his program through real cases of owners with their pets.

Example of improvement

Once interviewed in Mazatlán, César Millán narrated that he entered the United States undocumented; He arrived at the border with the little money his mother could give him.

Thanks to the help and advice of kind-hearted people, he was able to progress little by little, he learned English and learned the importance of paying taxes to avoid problems.. Then he met famous people who he cared for their dogs, and then came making television shows about what he calls “dog psychology”… then Fame.

