In an exclusive interview with EL TIEMPO, a media outlet that belongs to Grupo Diarios América (GDA), Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares spoke from New York about the plans Spain to put Latin America back at the center of the European agenda.

He also spoke about common challenges such as migration, the defense of democracy and climate change.

What is your mission during the 78th UN General Assembly?

There are two themes that are marking this week of the United Nations General Assembly, which is the place where all the representatives of the countries of the world discuss and address global challenges. On the one hand, there is everything that touches on the sustainable development goals, international financing, and the fight against the climate emergency that plagues us year after year. Unfortunately, Russian aggression against Ukraine is also very present, that illegal, unjust and unjustified war against Ukraine and against the principles of the United Nations Charter. My job is to bring the voice of Spain to all these forums, but also the voice of the European Union, because Spain is currently the presidency country of the European Union.

Precisely, from the temporary presidency of the EU, how do you seek to address the great global challenge of climate change?

This climate emergency, year after year, makes our summers longer, the temperature peaks higher, it reduces biodiversity, it causes us to have fires in unexpected places. For this reason, we have a joint commitment to fight against it, to develop renewable energies, to favor all those policies that manage and maintain biodiversity, to also make a commitment to those large international spaces such as the defense of the Amazon in every sense. .

How viable does Spain see the possibility of the EU joining new nations to the bloc, including Ukraine?

The enlargement of the European Union is something that Spain has always been in favor of. Under the presidency of the European Union, of course, we not only seek to focus on those that have recently had candidate status, such as Ukraine or Moldova, but there is a European perspective for Georgia and the Western Balkans, with which we will hold a meeting with them precisely to continue moving forward on that path. Right now, we are all awaiting what is called in Brussels jargon the “enlargement package” that is going to come in the month of October, where the Commission is going to present its report. Spain will spare no effort to move forward, once this report is available, all those involved.

We pay special attention to the case of Ukraine, because it presents a challenge that no candidate country for the European Union has ever presented, which is having a war in its own country, a war not wanted by Ukraine, a war of aggression. illegal of Russia against Ukraine. But at the same time, this means that we also have to take into account the specificity of what we are going to request and within what deadlines, because Ukraine is in a very difficult situation. That war is a war, of course, for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine, but it is also a war in defense of European values.

Recently, you said you are convinced that Latin America and the Caribbean is the most Eurocompatible region on the planet. How does Spain seek to reflect this from the semi-annual presidency of the European Union?

I say it very often because it is a deep conviction and above all I say it systematically to my European colleagues around the table in Brussels. I always explain to them that with Latin America and the Caribbean we share languages, in plural, Spanish is one of them, but there are many others that we also share a part of the origins of the population in Latin America that comes from Europe. Increasingly, a part of the European population has its origins in Latin America.

We share economic and business ties, but above all we share values. And that is what makes Latin America and the Caribbean the most Eurocompatible region on the planet: the rejection of war to resolve conflicts between States, the desire for peace, the search for joint development, the defense of multilateralism and the Charter of the United Nations. 45 billion euros have been mobilized for European investment in Latin America. It has been established that the summits will once again be permanent every two years, instead of having waited 8 years as has happened to hold this European Union-Celac summit since the previous one. And there will be a monitoring mechanism.

Of the 45,000 million euros in investment, could you specify in which lines of action this aid will begin to be carried out?

We are still in the definition process, but it is clear that what we are looking for is greater connectivity, greater digital connectivity, to also advance this fight against climate change, betting on green hydrogen, on renewable energies. All of these major chapters, that digital transition and that green transition, are central to the Global Gateway agenda, which is what the European Union’s investment agenda is called.

Spain broke a population record, among other reasons, thanks to the migration of nations such as Colombia and Venezuela. Why bet on immigration regularization rather than closing borders?

It is evident that no Colombian, and I would say no Latin American, is a foreigner in Spain, just as no Spaniard feels foreign in Latin America. There are links of all kinds cultural, linguistic, historical, but above all human and sentimental that make it so in both directions. Only the United States has and welcomes more Colombians than Spain.

There are autonomous communities, Madrid, the Autonomous Community where I come from, or the Canary Islands, where Colombians represent a very important part of the population and participate and are perfectly integrated. And I want to emphasize this, in Spanish social life and help the economic growth and demographic sustainability of Spain.

Across Europe, the population is aging and the birth rate is declining. And it is also necessary for our work environment and our economic situation that people come from outside to help this economic growth. And above all, when they are people like the Colombians who are currently perfectly integrated in Spain. And furthermore, I always remember that we have to be relentless in the fight against the mafias that traffic in human beings, but that there is no better disincentive to irregular emigration than offering regular migration channels like those that Spain has with Latin America.

Can Spain then serve as an example to show an effective solution to the European migration crisis and the urgent need to leverage common efforts?

Spain has always been in favor of a European pact on migration and asylum, the migration challenge is a European challenge and therefore the response can only be European. It is a challenge that Spain knows well because we are a country of first entry. The Iberian Peninsula is located 14 km from Africa and Spain has a land border in Ceuta and Melilla with Africa. Therefore, we know the phenomenon well and when the Italian route is growing more than 300 percent, the route through Spain has fallen sharply and that is based on a triple approach that has been successful.

A political dialogue at the highest level with the countries of origin and transit of migration, a relentless fight against the mafias that traffic in human beings and development cooperation programs that allow offering opportunities to those countries that send migration. We have tripled our development cooperation with African countries and what is clear is that we cannot resign ourselves to the fact that the Mediterranean, the Atlantic route through the Canary Islands to Europe, year after year is the grave of thousands of innocent people.

From your perspective, how can we improve the relationship between democracy and a citizenry that is increasingly disenchanted with the government model and that threatens to open space for more dictatorships and authoritarian regimes?

It is a serious problem worldwide. We have seen how the parliaments of the United States or Brazil have been assaulted, unthinkable things. And at this time, Russian aggression against Ukraine is also an aggression against the democratic values ​​of plurality, diversity, and sovereign equality of States. In Europe, European values, their democratic values ​​of tolerance, of plurality, are being attacked from outside our borders with the Russian region to Ukraine, but also from within our borders we see how the extreme right forces, who despise everything what is the basis of democracy: tolerance, plurality, diversity, who want to impose the law of the strongest, grows. And before them, we democrats have to unite and we have to face them, because democracy is not an acquired global public good, it is something that we have to defend and build every day. And of course, the Government of Spain is where it is at.

Minister, will the Spanish semiannual presidency of the European Union remain solid regardless of the government formation that we may have in the coming months after the general elections a few months ago?

Of course, the Spanish presidency of the European Union was designed as a country project, together with all the political forces, with the autonomous communities. Only the Popular Party has been excluding itself from this country project and has tried to politicize the presidency, not attending the meetings that I held with the Spanish MEPs in the European Parliament or writing letters to the European institutions so that the meetings could not be held. European Union meetings in Spain. But except for that political force that has at all times tried to sabotage and politicize the Spanish presidency of the European Union, the presidency is moving forward, moving forward as a country project, moving forward with meetings throughout Spain, because it is also not the political agenda of one person or of a political party, is the political agenda of Europe. We have already had great successes. That European Union-CELAC summit, a before and after in the relationship with Latin America, very important regulations regarding the fight against climate change, with respect to artificial intelligence, fundamental meetings to provide the support that Ukraine needs at this time. All of this is the result of the leadership of the Spanish Presidency of the European Union.

