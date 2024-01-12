New technological solutions integrated into the cars in the Polestar range thanks to the close collaboration between the Swedish premium brand and Google. The latest innovations that we will soon see on board the Scandinavian brand's cars were presented at CES 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show currently taking place in Las Vegas. In particular, new Google features will be available on the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3, on display at the American event with the latest Android Auto upgrades.

The new Google solutions on cars

Google will introduce new features to Polestar cars to plan their trips on Google Maps across Android or iOS devices and easily send the planned itinerary directly to Google Maps integrated into the Polestar 2, with the new technology immediately available on Polestar 2. Furthermore, the Chrome browser will also be integrated into this model, for even easier navigation during stops.

Polestar's vision

Commenting on the latest integrated solutions on Polestar models, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of the Swedish premium brand: “Google represents one of our most important technological partners. Since we launched Polestar 2 over three years ago, we've seen the Android Automotive OS ecosystem expand with the introduction of many new apps and features. Our long-standing partnership continues to bring new features to Polestar owners, and will also enrich experiences on Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 this year.”