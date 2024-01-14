New features for Android Auto arriving on the road during 2024 revealed at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The smartphone integration system with the car's infotainment created by Google will in fact offer a series of updates that will debut in the coming months and in some cases have already been brought onto the road by models about to be available in dealerships or through Over software updates -The-Air.

Easier trip planning

On the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces), the Android Auto upgrades relating to electric models were shown, which will now be able to have direct information on the battery charge status and share in real time with Google Maps in order to better plan the the travel itinerary and the consequent top-ups on the route.

Android Auto evolves

The Android Auto update will first debut on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning pickup and will later arrive on other models from other brands. The estimated battery level upon arrival will therefore appear directly on Google Maps, with suggestions on routes and how to fill up with energy, as well as also entering the waiting times for recharging. A certainly easier way to travel in electric cars that integrate Google software.

Chrome arrives by car

Also at CES 2024, the Chrome browser integrated into the cars' infotainment was debuted. The first cars to have this upgrade will be the Polestar and Volvo models but by the end of 2024 several others will also be able to count on this update.