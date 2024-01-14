Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the episode La vampa d'agosto on Rai 1

Tonight, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the film Inspector Montalbano's La vampa d'agosto will be broadcast, a successful series of films starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of the episode Inspector Montalbano's La vampa d'agosto broadcast tonight? Below is all the information.

On a hot August day, Inspector Montalbano is having lunch in the beautiful seaside villa that Augello rented for the holidays, in Montereale Marina. During lunch, however, little Salvo cannot be found; Montalbano runs to look for him and finds him in a tunnel in the garden, a tunnel that will reveal a big surprise: an entire illegal underground apartment and a trunk containing the body of Rina, a girl who disappeared 6 years earlier. The commissioner begins the investigation accompanied by the victim's twin, the beautiful Adriana, who seduces him until he loses his mind in order to find out who killed her sister and take revenge on her.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot (summary) of the episode La vampa d'August, but where can we see today's episode? Simple, the episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.