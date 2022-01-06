Intel, the American company, presented during the conference CES 2022 the new and important advances of the company for this year.

These include the 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900HK, high-performance graphics, and the new autonomous vehicle system on chip.

According to the statement, “with these releases, Intel expands its commitment to enabling the industry, its customers and partners to benefit from technological superpowers, ubiquitous computing, edge cloud infrastructure, ubiquitous connectivity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) ”.

This as a fundamental and central element in the digital transformation that the world is living today.

Intel’s bet on the world

The new products of the company for this 2022.

During the press conference of Intel, Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group, was joined by Lisa Pearce, Vice President of the Visual Computer Group, as well as Professor Amnon Shashua, Executive Director of Mobileye, to share Intel’s progress on its many strategic businesses .

“The Intel runtime is back. From the advancement of the PC, high-performance graphics, to autonomous driving solutions, Intel and Mobileye are proud to create new ecosystems and opportunities for multiple industries, ”said Bryant.

In addition, he noted: “Together with our partners and customers, we promote new innovations in various products, platforms and services, and we fulfill our vision of creating technology that changes the world and improves the lives of all people on the planet ”.

What’s New From Mobileye: The Automotive Developer

Mobileye announced a new system-on-chip for autonomous vehicles. These are designed so that the driver has greater assistance during the use of the vehicle.

Additionally, Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, pointed out the extension of its relations, during this 2022, with the main automobile manufacturers: Ford, Volkswagen Group and the Geely brand ZEEKR.

During the conference, Shashua was accompanied by the CEOs of two of the automakers largest companies in the world, who announced the expansion of their long-term relationships with Mobileye.

Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen Group, announced that VW would be using the new mapping technology for cars from VW, Škoda and Seat.

On the other hand, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, spoke about expanding the relationship between Mobileye and the company.

Among so many new features, Mobileye added another to the list.

The automotive developer and Geely’s Zeekr brand will realize “a level 4 autonomous consumer vehicle, production expected to begin in 2023,” according to the press release.

Higher performance in computers

The company also announced that the processors of Intel Core The Twelfth Generation H-Series will hit the market as one of the highest performing tools on the planet.

“Built on the Intel 7 compute node with Intel’s first performance hybrid design, the H series, led by the flagship i9-12900HK, offers customers gamers up to 40% more performance, “according to the statement.

This will allow players to have a game flow up to 28% faster.

This new processor is expected to launch in more than 100 Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer brand devices.

On the other hand, the company presented a new processor ultra portable mobile for lighter computers. Thus, these teams will have better levels of performance.

Arc: the graphics that will be the new leaders in the industry

Lenovo is committed to creating smarter, more immersive PC experiences for everyone

Intel’s brand of graphics processing units, Arc, will transform the graphics industry video game and the content creation.

According to the statement, “The Arc A-series marks Intel’s foray into the discrete graphics market and offers new options for the industry, including many Intel-exclusive graphics platforms.”

Additionally, Johnson Jia, senior vice president and general manager of the consumer business segment in Lenovo’s Smart Devices Group, said, “Lenovo is committed to creating smarter and more immersive PC experiences for all. In collaboration with Intel, we are introducing on the market the new line of discrete Intel Arc graphics, starting with the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i. discrete graphics Intel’s Arc works in harmony with its processors and will help Lenovo offer more choice in consumer devices, providing exciting visuals for gamers, content creators and everyone. “

It is important to note that the new A-series products from Intel Arc They will be powered by artificial intelligence (XeSS) and Intel Deep Link technology.

On the other hand, Intel will be part of the video game ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut‘. This was announced by Neil Rally, President of 505 Games: “We are very happy to announce our partnership with Intel for the edition of ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ for PC.

Death Stranding has been a very popular game with PC gamers and we are very excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance gamers’ experiences for Director’s Cut. “

Finally, Intel highlighted that it will be part of the optimization of the program DaVinci Resolve with the new graphics offered by the Arc.

“We are excited to be able to optimize DaVinci Resolve to support Intel’s latest Arc Graphics and next-generation Quick Sync video technology,” said Rohit Gupta, Director of Software Engineering at DaVinci.

