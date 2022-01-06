The Port of Newcastle, Australia, also known for being the world’s largest coal export port, has surrendered to green energy. The management has just announced that it will operate at 100% through renewable energy.

The change takes place within the scope of its decarbonization plan, to be implemented by 2040. The port exports, on average, 165 megatons of coal per year, but it is intended that this will only be part of its revenue until 2030.

In Australia, coal is the population’s main source of energy: it accounted for 54% in 2020. However, this number has fallen – it was 80% at the beginning of the century – and the pressure for a transition towards renewable sources has arisen. effects on the industry itself.

Craig Carmody, CEO of the Port of Newcastle, explains to the Guardian that the change “was necessary” and that it is better “to do this now while we have control of our destiny, while we have revenue, than in a crisis situation where our revenue enters collapsing and nobody lends us money”.

