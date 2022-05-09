Over the last few hours a violent storm shocked the entire community of Cerignola. Recently in the municipality in the province of Foggia they fell further 100 mm of rain and thunderstorms do not tend to decrease. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

The whole community of Cerignola is in shock due to the storm that has occurred over the last few hours. In the municipality in the province of Foggia keep coming across violent thunderstorms which caused over 100 mm of rain. However, the storm is heading towards the flat land.

During the early hours of the day Sunday 8 May the region of Sicily was overwhelmed by a low pressure vortex which then moved towards Puglia. Because of the humid sciroccante currents a series of storms originated which concentrated in the city of Foggia. Among the municipalities that have suffered the most damage is Cerignola where they fell precisely 122 mm of rain in just three hours.

The terrible storm in Cerignola caused theflooding of the streets which have turned into real ones rivers. All of them suffered the damage citizens who have had serious difficulties in circulating with their cars within the municipality.

The next weather forecast in Cerignola: the situation is improving

However, according to what the forecast, the situation is expected to become more and more peaceful. In fact, already during the last night the rains have significantly decreased and the residents of the municipality of Foggia have been able to notice significant improvements.

Meanwhile, the whole community documented the violent storm that hit the town. On the Web, photo And video depicting the violent flood went viral on the web within a few hours.