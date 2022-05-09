Suspected criminal offenses New pre-trial investigation into staff operations begins in Vantaa – Violence lasting up to two days went unnoticed

A 20-year-old man was found dead in a travel case in Vantaa Prison in January.

Police to launch a preliminary investigation into the activities of the staff in connection with the cell killings in Vantaa Prison.

The matter is confirmed by the director of investigation Tero Tyynelä. He does not comment on the criminal title under which the case is being investigated and who or who is suspected of the crime.

A victim of about 20 years of age was found dead in a travel case at Vantaa Prison at the end of January. The 19- and 23-year-old men were suspected of systematically murdering a man in the same cell using brutal and cruel violence.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim had been subjected to violence for up to two days. The homicide trial will begin on Tuesday in the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

Police reported earlier that the violence against the victim had, for one reason or another, gone unnoticed by prison staff.

In April, police said they were investigating laws, regulations and instructions related to the treatment of prisoners, especially regarding the treatment of prisoners in the travel cell ward.

“In addition, any instructions given by Vantaa Prison staff to the operations in the travel cell ward will be investigated. Based on the report, the activities of the staff in connection with the incident and whether the authorities have reason to suspect a crime will be assessed, ”the police said at the time.

The start of a preliminary investigation means that, based on the investigation, the staff have reason to suspect a crime.