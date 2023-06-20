San Salvador.- Landed very early in The Savior the first delegation who will represent Mexico in the following Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, a great event that will open next Friday, June 23, and will have its closing ceremony on July 8.

The teams arrived today. Beach volleyball, table tennis and gym to the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport of San Salvador. Among the athletes who arrived in the organizing country, the presence of the national standard bearer, alexa morenowho sent a message full of hope to the mexican fans.

“Hello, fans of the Central American and Caribbean Gameswe already arrived at The Savior and we are going to give everything to get the best role in this competition,” said the gymnast who achieved fourth place in this discipline in the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamesreaching a historic place for Mexico.

After his arrival at San Salvador part of the entourage that bets on him to stay with the first place of the medal tableas in Barranquilla 2018are already housed in the Central American and Caribbean Villa four days before the inaugural parade of this great event in the Jorge ‘El Mágico’ González National Stadium.

To the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, Mexico will have more than 900 athletes. It is expected to repeat the first place in the table of medals won. The mexican delegation He won 341 medals in his last participation: 132 gold, 118 silver and 91 bronze.