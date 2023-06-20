A series of explosions sounded in Lvov and the Lvov region of Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, June 20, by the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, TSN reports.

“You yourself hear everything well. Explosions in Lvov and the region. Stay in cover, or at least in the hallway. This is important,” the mayor said.

At the moment, an air alert has also been declared in most of the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Earlier that day, a series of explosions sounded on the territory of Kyiv and the Kyiv region. As specified in the city military administration, the air defense system (air defense) worked in the city.

At the same time, explosions were reported in the Cherkasy region, and the air defense system (air defense) went off in the region.

The night before, information appeared about a series of explosions in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, it became known about explosions in the Sumy region, as well as explosions in the part of Kherson controlled by Kyiv.

In addition, on June 19, a powerful explosion was reported in Odessa. In Odessa, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolaev regions, warning systems have worked.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.