A draft new constitution in the Central African Republic was approved by an overwhelming majority in a popular referendum, the National Elections Authority announced Monday.

And the commission stated that the voters voted “yes” by 95.27 percent, in a referendum that took place on July 30. The turnout was 61.10 percent, said the commission’s president, Matias Moruba. These “preliminary” results must be approved by the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for settling the electoral dispute, before the final results are announced on August 27.

The new draft constitution abolishes the maximum number of presidential terms, which would allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera, 66, to run for a third term in 2025.