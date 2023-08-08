The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was reinstated in his position in the Lower House of the Indian Parliament after the decision of the Supreme Court to suspend the sentence that fell on his shoulders, on charges of defamation against the prime minister. Gandhi has been one of the key figures of the Indian opposition in recent years and in 2019 he was precisely defeated in the elections by Narendra Modi.

After paying homage to the Mahatma Gandhi sculpture in the parliamentary building and being received outside the compound by members of Congress, this Monday, August 7, Rahul Gandhi was reinstated in his seat in the Lower House (Lok Sabha India), post of the who had been separated for several months as a result of a sentence handed down against him in March.

The opponent was able to recover his parliamentary position thanks to the fact that on August 4 the country’s highest judicial body decided to suspend the sentence he was facing regarding defamation accusations related to a speech given in 2019.

The return of Rahul Gandhi to the Indian political arena may boost the expansion of the newly created opposition coalition made up of 26 parties. The suspension of sentence comes in time to allow Gandhi to participate in the upcoming elections.

Heir to a major political dynasty in India, Gandhi is the best known and most identifiable face of the opposition. His father, his grandmother and his great-grandfather held the position of Prime Minister of India, however the tradition could not be continued by Rahul Gandhi. In 2019 he lost resoundingly against his rival Modi, an event that motivated the politician to resign from the presidency of the Congress party that same year.

Suspension, debarment and bail

The case that led to the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from his public service post in the Indian Lok Sabha dates back to 2019, when in a campaign speech the opponent made a conjecture about the Modi surname, alluding to the commonness of the family name. between high-profile criminals and the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi.

The pronouncement had repercussions this year. At the beginning of 2023 a judicial process was opened and in March a court ruling was issued that sentenced the leader to two years in prison. SHowever, he was promptly released on bail.

Gandhi’s supporters say the sentence was politically motivated. They specifically criticize its temporality, because if he had been sentenced to one day less in prison, he would not have had to leave his parliamentary post.

The prison sentence was issued in March 2023 and the bail figure was subsequently applied. The highest national authority on the matter has justified the suspension of the sentence due to the appearance of new conclusions in the judicial case that has not yet concluded.

The final resolution of the highest judicial order in the country remains to be seen and while this comes to light, Rahul Gandhi returns to the leadership of the opposition bloc.

With Reuters and EFE