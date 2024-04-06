Washington (agencies)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out 94 joint operations against the terrorist organization ISIS in Iraq and Syria from January to last March.

Centcom said, in a statement on its official account on the social networking site “X” yesterday, “These operations, which were carried out by the command in cooperation with our partners in the mission to defeat ISIS, including the Iraqi security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, led to the killing of 18 ISIS members.” “And 63 others were arrested.”

She added, “In Iraq, 66 joint operations resulted in the killing of 11 ISIS members and the arrest of 36 others, while 28 joint operations were carried out in Syria, resulting in the killing of seven ISIS members and the arrest of 27 other members.”

Centcom stressed that the ongoing pursuit of approximately 2,500 ISIS fighters throughout Iraq and Syria is a “critical element” in the permanent defeat of the organization, in addition to strengthening ongoing international efforts to maintain constant pressure to address the ongoing ISIS threat.

In turn, the Commander of the US Central Command, General Michael Corella, said in the statement, “We are committed to the permanent defeat of ISIS because of the threat it poses at the regional and global levels,” stressing “continuing to focus his country’s efforts in targeting ISIS members who seek to carry out operations outside Iraq.” “And Syria, in addition to those trying to extract detained ISIS members in an attempt to reconstitute their forces.”

General Kurilla stressed that “defeating this organization requires continuous pressure from our partners and the coalition.”