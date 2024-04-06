New York (Union)

The Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, speaking before the UN Security Council on behalf of the Arab Group, confirmed that the Group condemns in the strongest terms these crimes committed against the employees of the World Central Kitchen Organization and other relief workers.

Al-Wasel said: This incident represents “another piece of evidence added to the record of violations committed by the Israeli occupation authority against relief workers, the number of victims of which has reached numbers that the international community cannot remain silent about, in a dangerous precedent that violates all international conventions, laws and norms.” According to what was reported by the Saudi News Agency “SPA”, yesterday. This came at a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, following the killing of 7 aid workers with the World Central Kitchen organization in air strikes launched by the Israeli army.

The ambassador arriving on behalf of the Arab Group called for an international investigation into this incident, which he said came despite all international calls, continued condemnations, and Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, who he said face the risk of real famine due to… Israeli intransigence.

He also called, on behalf of the Arab Group, on the Security Council to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter that would guarantee Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the provision of protection for the Palestinian people. He stressed the importance of the Council fulfilling its assigned role to oblige Israel to comply with Security Council resolutions and abide by international law.