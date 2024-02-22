Aden, Washington (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The US Central Command (Centcom) announced that the US army destroyed 14 anti-ship missiles and a missile launcher, in addition to 7 drones launched from areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen.

Centcom said in a statement on its official account on the “X” platform, “On February 21, US Central Command forces carried out 4 strikes against 7 cruise anti-ship missiles and a mobile ballistic missile launcher belonging to the Houthi group that was ready to be launched towards the Red Sea.” ».

She continued, “Within the same time frame, Centcom forces were able to shoot down a unidirectional drone in a self-defense measure.”

She indicated that the US Navy identified the missile in areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen, and decided that it represented an “imminent threat” to US naval vessels and commercial ships in the region.

Centcom also announced in another statement yesterday that a British-owned cargo tanker in the Red Sea was hit by two Houthi missiles, causing damage and a minor injury to one person.

She explained that “between 4:30 am and 5:30 am Sana’a time, on February 22, American aircraft and a coalition warship shot down 6 drones belonging to the Houthis,” noting that the drones were identified by the US Central Command as They were likely targeting US and coalition warships and posed an imminent threat.

In this context, the French Foreign Ministry, yesterday, held the Houthi group responsible for the escalation in the Red Sea and therefore for the consequences that this escalation has on freedom of navigation and global trade.

The French General Staff announced that the French Navy destroyed two drones in the Red Sea that were launched from Yemen.

She said, “A French multi-tasking frigate detected the same type of threat and clashed with two drones and destroyed them during Wednesday night.”

This comes as the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced yesterday that it had received a report of a fire on board a ship 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden, after it was attacked by two missiles launched by the Houthi group.

The British Maritime Authority said in a statement that “coalition forces are responding to the incident,” and advised ships to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity.

In turn, the company “Embry Maritime Security” said that a cargo ship flying the “Palau” flag and owned by a British party was attacked by two missiles approximately 63 nautical miles to the southeast of Aden, causing a fire to break out on board.

“The ship appears to have been heading from Map Ta Phut in Thailand, towards the Red Sea,” Ambrey noted.