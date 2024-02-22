Hassan Al-Warfalli, Shaaban Bilal (capitals)

Arab and international mediation efforts continue to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip before the holy month of Ramadan and the release of prisoners and hostages. Today, Friday, the French capital, Paris, will host a four-way meeting that includes the director of the American Intelligence Agency, William Burns, Egyptian and Qatari officials, and an Israeli delegation headed by Mossad Director David Barnea, to discuss… Reaching an agreement to exchange prisoners and hostages between the Palestinian factions and Israel will lead to a temporary humanitarian truce extending for several weeks, according to what an official Palestinian source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The source confirmed that the Israeli side will participate in the meeting to consult on the technical matters related to the deal after the Palestinian factions make concessions that could lead to the success of the agreement, explaining that the main obstacles until the moment are the specified period for the humanitarian truce and the number of Palestinian detainees who will be released in exchange for half of the Israeli prisoners from Civilians, as the factions reduced the numbers demanding their release, as they demand the release of 3,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

The source expected that the four-way meeting would be decisive in the prisoner exchange deal, stressing that the failure of the talks would mean that matters would become more complicated and that Israel would initiate a military operation against the city of Rafah, which would mean faltering in the deal for a long time and great tension in the region.

The United States announced that there is scope for reaching an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions regarding the release of the hostages in exchange for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

In response to a question about statements by Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz about “indicators of the possibility of moving forward with a new deal,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “We believe that there is room to reach an agreement. We will continue to participate in following up on this matter.”

He added: “We want an agreement to be reached as soon as possible, even before the month of Ramadan.”

In this context, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant yesterday informed US presidential envoy Brett McGurk that his government would grant a “broader mandate” to its negotiating delegation in order to reach a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Gallant as saying to US President Joe Biden’s senior advisor for Middle East affairs, during his meeting in Tel Aviv: “We will give the negotiating delegation a broader mandate to release the hostages, and at the same time we will promote the expansion of the ground operation in Gaza.”

Political experts and analysts said that a ceasefire is necessary to confront the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, explaining that the positions of the Palestinians and Israelis regarding the truce are positive, but each party sets some conditions for ending the final agreement.

Professor of Political Science at the University of Palestine, Dr. Tayseer Abu Jumaa, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that everyone wants a humanitarian truce that leads to ending the war as a result of the human, health and food suffering that the Palestinian people are experiencing in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the humanitarian situation requires an immediate ceasefire. .

Abu Jumaa expected that the coming days would witness a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners in accordance with the expected agreement that the mediating parties are working on. On the contrary, the Jordanian political analyst, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila, considered that negotiations to reach a new truce may be the point of ending the war, but the conditions have not been completed for the idea of ​​ending the war for Israel, explaining that the Israeli side does not see an interest in ending this war in this way.

Al-Sabaila explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that maintaining the situation in Gaza legitimizes for Israel the idea of ​​keeping other fronts open, stressing that the idea of ​​ending the war in Gaza for Israel is no longer sufficient to close other files, so it will maintain a low level.

In this context, the diplomat and former director of the Israel Department in the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, expressed to Al-Ittihad his lack of optimism about the ability of the truce to continue towards ending the war as a result of the lack of an Israeli will to do so, indicating that there are political minorities and many parties whose interest it is to continue. This war is headed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.