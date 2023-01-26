The decision is made by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes; on wednesday (25.jan), he fined Telegram for not complying with the order

The elected federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL) said classify as “censorship” the order of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to block his social networks. On Wednesday (25.jan.2023), the magistrate fined o Telegram in BRL 1.2 million for not complying with the decision.

“It is forbidden to speak in Brazil”, Nikolas told the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo. “A parliamentarian, with the expressive vote that I had, cannot communicate through the networks”, he declared. He was the most voted federal deputy in the country in the 2022 election, with 1.49 million votes.

The elected deputy called “deplorable” the fine applied by Moraes to Telegram. “It’s a fine for anyone who makes a decision different from his [Alexandre de Moraes]. It really is a state of exception that we are living”, he declared.

Moraes’ decision was given in an investigation that investigates acts with agendas considered undemocratic. Nikolas said he did not have access to the process and, therefore, does not know the grounds used by the Supreme Minister.

The penalty imposed by Moraes on Telegram is due to the partial non-compliance with the decision that determined the blocking of 5 channels. Two accounts of influencer Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, were removed from the air; one from teacher Paula Marisa; and the profile named “Patriots”. Telegram had sent a request to reconsider the blocking of Nikolas Ferreira’s account to the minister.

The platform requested that the suspension be intended only for publications considered illegal by Moraes, instead of blocking the entire account.

When determining the fine, the minister cited that Telegram expressed knowledge of the measure on January 13 and that, from then on, 12 days have passed, “being chargeable” the sanction of millionaire value. Here’s the full of the decision (154 KB).

“This measure does not constitute any prior censorship, which is constitutionally prohibited even because there is no prohibition on those investigated to manifest themselves on social networks or outside of them, as several continue to do, not infrequently repeating the same criminal conduct.”, wrote Moraes in his decision.

“The blocking of social network accounts determined in these records, therefore, are based on the need to stop the continuity of the dissemination of criminal manifestations”, said the minister.