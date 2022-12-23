Mexico.- The National Center for Energy Control (supper) stated emergency operating state in view of possible blackouts in the next few days due to cold front number 19whereupon the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) assured that he already has un plan to guarantee electricity.

The low temperatures due to the cold front could cause shortage of imported natural gas from TexasUnited States, Cenace warned when making its announcement on the night of Wednesday, December 21.

“In the face of a possible interruption in the flow of natural gas for power generationthe CFE reports that it is ready through a joint action plan with all areas,” said the state-owned company run by Manuel Bartlett.

The CFE announced that it will use the entire generation park possible to guarantee electricity supply to the population of Mexicoin addition to resorting to switching generation plants with alternative fuels to natural gas.

Cenace and the CFE are working closely to prevent the blackouts that are expected from December 22 to 27, given the proximity of the winter storm over southern United Stateswhich keeps the workers of the Commission carrying out permanent monitoring every hour.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), cold front 19 is expected to extend from the northwest of the Gulf of Mexico and cover a large part of the country, causing a cold wave in the northern states, just where the pipelines through which the USA imports natural gas into Mexican territory.

It should be remembered that in February 2021 a polar vortex in Texas froze pipelines and affected gas-producing wells, which halted the supply of natural gas to Mexico for several days, generating massive blackouts.

