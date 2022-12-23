As part of the investigation into the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft that is being carried out in the United Kingdom, an issue that has stood out in recent months has been the exclusivity of the games. In this way, those responsible for Xbox have indicated that sony has permanently blocked four titles in particular, which it seems will never make it to their consoles.

According to a document shared by Microsoft, PlayStation has blocked Bloodborne, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI and the remake of Silent Hill 2. This means that, although there is still a possibility that they will arrive on PC, they will never be available on Xbox consoles. This was what was said about it:

“In addition to having outright exclusive content, Sony has also entered into agreements with third-party publishers that require Xbox to be ‘excluded’ from the set of platforms on which these publishers can distribute their games. Some prominent examples of these deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix), Bloodborne (From Software), the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix) and the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remaster (Bloober team).”

Let’s remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade came to PC, and Sony intends to eventually bring more PlayStation games to this platform. However, it becomes clear that Xbox users will not be able to enjoy these titles. For their part, FromSoftware, Bloober Team and Square Enix have not issued a statement clarifying their position on this issue.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that these four titles would be more successful on PlayStation consoles, this is still somewhat strange. Now the question is, how will Sony respond to this revelation? Will this convince the UK to support Microsoft?

Via: windows central