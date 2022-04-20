Celta Vigo

With permanence practically assured (ten points over Granada), the Olívico team faces this clash with much less pressure and nerves than their rival. Despite having knocked down Athletic (0-2) at home a few days ago, Coudet’s men had been chaining a streak of one draw and three defeats previously. That slump has left them practically without options to reach the European zone but they continue to dream of improving on the eighth place they achieved last year. Between the doubts, Mina and Cervi dragged discomfort.

Ace to follow: Iago Aspas. The duel of gunmen in this clash is served. The one from Moaña has 14 goals in the league and many points given to the sky-blues. He put the victory on track in San Mamés and today he arrives motivated.