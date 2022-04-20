The world of the electric car has not yet been fully explored by the various car manufacturers along the entire list. For example, there are no really affordable alternatives, there is still a limited choice on utilities and on the possible insertable batteries. However, there is one segment that is starting to get really crowded: that of luxury sedans. The new BMW i7, the electric expression of the 7 Series, is part of this world, thanks to a truly high level of technology and presence. The Bavarian house has therefore raised the bar and the goal is to unhinge, little by little, the certainties of Tesla.

The BMW 7 Series has grown in length, width and height, with a very long wheelbase. For the i7, however, the interior space is only one of the many details that potentially place it in an excellent position in the challenges of the market. Regarding the engines, the i7 xDrive60 is powered by two units providing one combined power of 536 horsepower. The autonomy can vary from 590 to 625 km according to the European WLTP test standard, while the figure is about 500 kilometers according to the EPA standard used in the United States. The modified CLAR platform houses all-wheel drive, while the battery is 101.7 kWh. The i7 will allow charging up to 11 kilowatts, while DC fast charging will be able to charge at speeds of up to 195 kW. According to BMW, a 10-minute stop will make 130 kilometers available when using fast charging.

Outside, the (illuminable) BMW kidney is a very visible signature of the current BMW design language. This style obviously divides, but it certainly makes the car recognizable among the crowd. But luxury is almost entirely internal, thanks to the curved display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central control display, to form a single unit tilted towards the driver. There is also the arrival of the BMW Interaction Bar, with a backlit crystalline surface that extends the full width of the instrument cluster, extending into the door panel trim. Here there are touch-sensitive points that can be customized: ventilation, air conditioning, emergency lights, calls and the opening of the storage compartments can be managed from here.

Thanks to the Executive Lounge option, passengers can basically have a real living room experience. It starts from the reclining function with integrated legrest up to the BMW Theater Screen, or a 31-inch touchscreen display with 8K resolution, integrated with Amazon Fire TV, which basically allows you to see a movie like in the cinema. The Bowers & Wilkins system has been ‘tested’ with an acoustic experience created by renowned composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. For all these reasons, the i7 will cost around 135,900 euros, in Europe, going to accommodate itself in the electric offer alongside i4 and iX.