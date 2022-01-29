Paraguay is playing its last chances to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Conmebol tie is getting closer and closer and the Guarani are close to being virtually out of the competition. In this context, the absence of Celso Ortiz with his national team has given much to talk about. The Monterrey footballer did not attend with the white-haired woman to face this FIFA Date and has been harshly criticized in his country.
Critics point out that Ortiz did not attend the most recent call for his team because he wants to save himself to face the 2022 Club World Cup. The 32-year-old midfielder came out to clarify the issue and mentioned that he could not attend Paraguay’s call due to because he recently had COVID-19 and also because he has discomfort in his lower back. The Rayados player stated that he kept the white-haired coach, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, up to date at all times.
“No one knows. After (match against) Querétaro, which we played at home, the pre-list came to me and I spoke with Professor Schelotto and told him how it was coming, I was coming out of COVID, the lower back pain and I was in that. I told him that I did want go, but I wasn’t one hundred. I’m playing, but it was costing me to come back after COVID and I’m not one hundred (…) We are on good terms, but people don’t know it”
– Celso Ortiz
In Paraguay, the fans have started a campaign so that Celso Ortiz is no longer considered to play with the national team. The Monterrey player indicated that he understands the annoyance, but that he does not focus on criticism. “Criticism will always be there and if you let yourself eat your head, it gives you down. I’m mentally strong and calm. You have to move forward,” said the Monterrey element.
