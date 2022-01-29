Sunday, January 30, 2022
Cortuluá vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the League live

January 29, 2022
Santa Fe vs. Golden Eagles

Santa Fe celebration

The match is played at the Doce de Octubre stadium.

Independiente Santa Fe defends its undefeated in the League against Cortuluá, at the Doce de Octubre stadium, on the third date of the 2022-I League.

The team led by the Argentine Martín Cardetti plays its first official game as a visitor this year. It comes from drawing 1-1 with La Equidad and defeating Águilas Doradas 3-1.

(Also read: Colombia National Team: the intimacy of the team after the heavy defeat against Peru)

Cortuluá, meanwhile, returns to his stadium, where he drew 1-1 against Atlético Nacional on the first date. In the second, they lost 2-1 against Jaguares.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Cortuluá and Santa Fe

