Cortuluá vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the League live

Independiente Santa Fe defends its undefeated in the League against Cortuluá, at the Doce de Octubre stadium, on the third date of the 2022-I League.

The team led by the Argentine Martín Cardetti plays its first official game as a visitor this year. It comes from drawing 1-1 with La Equidad and defeating Águilas Doradas 3-1.

Cortuluá, meanwhile, returns to his stadium, where he drew 1-1 against Atlético Nacional on the first date. In the second, they lost 2-1 against Jaguares.

Alignments of Cortuluá and Santa Fe