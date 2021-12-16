Cellularline announced Vivid And Defy, the new ones earphones Premium Bluetooth from the Italian company, equipped with advanced features such as active noise cancellation and a low latency system.

Vivid has touch controls, TWS system and integrates the innovative ANC technology – active noise canceling – which deals with perceiving external noises and neutralizing them through the reproduction of contrary sound waves.

It is the most sophisticated solution in order to obtain a major soundproofing and therefore a better listening experience even in the most chaotic and noisy environments. Vivid is available in white or black and is the perfect gift for those who love to listen to music, podcasts or audio books in places that are not exactly silent.

Vivid also comes with a case that allows you to charge the earphones up to six times, ensuring aautonomy total for a full twenty-one hours. Also included in the box are three different rubber tips and a USB-C cable for charging the case.

Cellularline Defy and Vivid

Defy, on the other hand, is a product designed especially for gamers, thanks to the Low Latency Connection technology that guarantees just 50 milliseconds of latency and therefore a better synchronization between images and sound.

Defy’s gaming vocation is also noticeable on the front of the design, with an RGB LED that embellishes the case, running along the edges and indicating the remaining charge available on the front.

In this regard, the autonomy of the earphones is five hours after a single recharge, for a total of thirty hours in total. Again, three different rubber tips and a USB-C cable are included for charging the case.