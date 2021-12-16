Tesla is taken as a reference by all car manufacturers presenting new electric models. A kind of Judgment parameter, given that the specifications of the battery cars of the US manufacturer are at the top of the category, which also wanted to consider Polestar. The rivalry between the two electric brands has always been very fierce, and it will be even more so now that Polestar 2 stole a first from Tesla Model 3: that linked to the range, which on the Long Range Single Motor version of the first is higher than that of the rear-wheel drive variant of the second.

The EPA has established it: the long-range variant with single electric motor of Polestar 2 is able to travel up to 435 kilometers on a single charge, against the 423 kilometers guaranteed by the battery-powered rival of the brand led by Elon Musk. The question regarding the cost of the two models is interesting: the base price of the Model 3 is $ 44,900 compared to that of the Polestar 2 which reaches $ 45,900, but only that of the second can be subjected in the United States to federal tax credit, with incentives that can bring the cost of the car down to $ 38,400. Result: in addition to boasting a longer range, Polestar 2 is also cheaper than Tesla Model 3. The primacy marked by the Geely group brand comes in the period in which the same company has announced a new software update that increases the power of the its electric.

Despite this performance improvement, however, the Tesla Model 3 remains a step ahead in terms of performance: the electric of the Palo Alto house is capable of shooting from 0 to 100 km / h 5.8 seconds, therefore 1.2 seconds less than the Polestar 2 takes to cover the same distance. We will see if Polestar intends to work also in this respect to bridge the obvious gap with Tesla: the rivalry between the two companies is becoming more and more intense, in a market context that sees the electric keep growing out of all proportion globally.