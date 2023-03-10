If designated as presumed thiefwhich neighbors left beaten and plastered to a pole, in Cadereyta, a man happened to be the victim of injuries.

Although there were complaints that mentioned it as lcell phone dronethere were no complaints against Ángel de Jesús.

Contrary to what neighbors were asking for him to be detained after being found struck and subjected with plastic to a pole, the man was released and denounced the people who attacked him.

Early Wednesday morning, Ángel de Jesús was found attached to a post in the Colonia La Capilla.

The people who subdued him left him unconscious in that place, they also placed a message written on a cardboard, at his feet, in which he was pointed out as a thief who operated in the Pepe Lozano, Lázaro Cárdenas and La Loma neighborhoods.