The city of Glendale, in Arizona (USA) has decided to receive Taylor Swift in style. The town will temporarily change its name in honor of the singer, who has chosen this town of 226,721 inhabitants, 16 kilometers northwest of Phoenix, as the setting for the start of her long-awaited world tour The Eras Tour. This has been announced by the mayor, Jerry Weiers, who will reveal the new name chosen next Monday, March 13, through a statement: “We are doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts begin here. We know very well that she is one of the most influential artists of her generation and we want to write our own love story for her and say hello to all the swifties”.

The name change will be effective for March 17 and 18, when the artist will be in the city. In addition, during those days, the city’s shopping center will display welcome messages to the singer and local restaurants will offer menus inspired by Swift.

It was in November 2022 when Taylor Swift announced that in 2023 she would tour the United States, after five years without doing so, and that this new tour would have by name The Eras Tour. Her last tour took place in 2017, in support of her sixth studio album, Reputation. At the beginning of 2020 he had to cancel his tour Loverfest, inspired by his album Lover, due to the pandemic. Since then, the artist has released three successful albums: folklore and evermore, his pandemic records released in 2020, and midnights“the stories of 13 sleepless nights”, as Swift herself described it, released in October 2022 and which became the most listened to album in Spotify history upon its release.

Taylor Swift’s fans had always referred to the artist’s different musical periods as her different eras and spoke of her records as different artistic and creative stages. Since she presented herself to the world in 2006 with an album titled, simply, Taylor Swiftaccompanied with a guitar and with boots of cowboy to become the new image of the country sweeter in the United States until midnightsan experimental concept album about the mystique of nocturnal contemplation, the Reading, Pennsylvania-born singer has evolved and gone through phases as her audience has also grown and matured with her. The Eras Tour it is the answer to listening carefully to his fans, and almost a gift for them. “A journey through the musical eras throughout my career (past and present)”, wrote the artist.

With the sale of tour tickets, Taylor Swift broke records. It also sparked a controversy that focused on the ticket sales giant Tickermaster, which had the exclusive right to sell most of the concerts, and collapsed the day the pre-sale was announced. The high prices and problems with the system to process the high demand have not only provoked the anger and disappointment of the followers, but have fueled the controversy about the monopolistic position of the company since it merged with LiveNation. So much so that the controversy even reached the US Senate, where Democrats and Republicans accused the company of being a monopoly.

The Eras Tour will hold 52 concerts in large arenas in cities across the United States. It will begin in Glendale (Arizona) on March 18, 2023 and will end in Los Angeles (California) on August 5, before giving way to the European concerts, whose dates and venues have not yet been announced. Taylor Swift will not perform alone, but will have a series of opening acts and guest artists including names like Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna or Gayle.