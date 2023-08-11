Art, sports and media celebrities in various countries of the world are promoting a trend called the ice bath, which is a dip in cold, even frozen water.

This phenomenon is not new, what is new is the increase in the number of people who practice it and call for it through various platforms, noting that entering very cold water is difficult for a person and may not be tolerated at all.

What does science think of an ice bath?

The promoters of the ice bath claim that it brings great health, aesthetic and psychological benefits to the human body, but on the other hand, scientists confirm that there are also a group of dangerous symptoms as well.

Scientists have developed hypotheses related to the mechanism of body cooling. In the first 30 seconds, a series of reactions occur, as cold water absorbs body heat five times faster than cold air, so the skin temperature drops quickly, and an involuntary snoring appears during breathing.

Experts are divided towards this step, as some of them highlight its harm compared to the benefits that can be obtained from other activities, such as sports, for example.

And between this and that, videos on all platforms continue to transmit videos of celebrities taking a dip or having fun in the ice pools.

Are you ready for this step?

Public health consultant, Dr. Muhammad Luqmari, says to the program “the morningOn “Sky News Arabia”:

• Man, since ancient times, is weary of changing weather, as he cannot stand the cold, just as he cannot stand the heat.

• Ice bathing has been an ancient practice in Scandinavia since the 1900s.

• An unprecedented call to include this habit of the world’s population by promoting it.

• This habit is useful if practiced in its natural environment.

• Residents of the northern part of the globe resist the so-called “winter depression” by diving into the frozen water, which helps them relieve joint and muscle pain.

• A sense of some psychological comfort through the secretion of serotonin or the so-called happiness hormone.

• There is a dangerous section in this call to practice such habits.

• Disruption of the body’s performance of its functions, which requires the heart to speed up its beats to regulate body temperature, and thus the veins shrink, which results in high blood pressure and then may lead to sudden death due to what is known as cold shock.

• Doctors of the world warn during the practice of the ice bath, which is carried out by the creators of the content in the communication platforms, against the shock of the cold, and not to practice it alone.

Who is most susceptible to cold shock?

• People with high blood pressure and heart diseases, as well as blood vessels, cannot practice such a habit.

• Consulting a doctor before taking an ice bath is important and necessary.

• The need to practice this bathroom in a gradual way.