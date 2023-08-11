La Spezia – The possibility of following Spezia in the renovated stadium in viale Fieschi fades away. At least until the end of September. The cause is some unforeseen technical events that occurred during the excavation phase. No delays compared to the schedule, however, which fixed the end of the works at the end of September 2023, but considering the progress of the construction site there was more than one hope at least of attending the home games against Reggiana and Brescia, or whoever for it. The two matches are scheduled for 23 and 26 September respectively with times to be established, at this point, however, it is certain that the venue will be the Manuzzi stadium in Cesena, as well as the previous home matches at the beginning of the season, i.e. after the away games in Bolzano, Lecco and Catanzaro on the fourth day, the first home game against Como which precedes the away game in Venice, third last in September before the two home matches. A problem encountered during the ongoing excavations on the grandstand side, in the direction of the railway curve, slowed down the pace of the construction site. Nothing serious, but as often happens in construction works, especially large ones, the unexpected caused a brief stop to allow the technicians to evaluate and reschedule the execution of the works on the Gant diagram.

Some eagle supporters who post on Facebook in the “New stadium of Spezia” group, periodically going to take pictures from outside the construction site, have perhaps exaggerated in pessimism, defining the progress of the works in their post as “on the high seas”. As reported by them, and confirmed by the timetable, the expansion on the back of the grandstand is still in the stage of casting the concrete for the foundations, while the side part in the curved area of ​​the railway has been covered, obtaining new spaces inside, at the same time obtaining new spaces for the storage of incoming material outside the Curva Ferrovia, moving the concrete barriers that delimit the pedestrian passage. Finally they were moved all new jersey located near the turnstiles of the Curva Ferrovia, enlarging the square which will perhaps be dedicated to the storage of construction site material. As anticipated during the presentation event on 28 June, at Villa Marigola, in the presence of the president of Spezia Calcio Philip Platek, the mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini, the representative authorities of the Liguria Region as well as the architect Gino Zavanella of GAU Arena, which oversaw the design, the modernized stadium with 12 million euros will increase the capacity to 12,000 units. With the grandstand seating 1,353 new silver and gold seats, with a fieldside sector of 257-seat field boxes, as well as eight skyboxes for 10 and 6 people, with an expansion of the press gallery moved from its current location but brought to 90 seats. Special attention is also paid to sponsors, with a new hospitality area.

The project definitely focuses on greater comfort, starting with the renovation of the toilets in all sectors as well as the changing rooms, continuing with the creation of special spaces to watch the race a few meters from the grass lawn, in addition to the overall restyling with new media areas, the provision of flexible and multifunctional spaces as well as digitalisation, energy sustainability and further improvement of access for the disabled. As recalled by the president Philip Platek jr at Villa Marigola “with a new stadium, a new coach and a new team to return to Serie A soon”. Fine words, which have been followed for now by concrete facts, thanks to the financial commitment of the club, shared with the municipal administration and the Liguria Region. —

