At this time, millions of tennis fans around the world are enjoying the match of the men’s final of Wimbledon, between the tennis players Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. But at The All England Tennis Club, in London, England, about 16,000 fans experience the incidents of the game. between the two best tennis players in the world today.

(You can read: How much does it cost to watch a tennis match at Wimbledon?)

Among the public, the television cameras have ‘struck out’ several celebrities such as the actors Brad Pitt, Andrew Garfield and Daniel Craig and the American singer Nick Jonas.

The American Brad Pitt, recognized for his roles in films such as ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Leyendas de Pasión’, has been seen moved by the great show that the Serbian Djokovic and the Spanish Alcaraz have shown.

Also the American Andrew Garfield, who played the Marvel superhero ‘Spiderman’, and the British Daniel Craigfamous for embodying ‘James Bond’, have been seen smiling in the stands of Wimbledon’s Center Court.

On the tennis players’ side, those attending this final have seen Andy Murray, Billie Jean King -one of the legends of this sport- and Stan Smith, among others.

Right now the match is 2-2 and an intense and definitive fifth set is being played. The game is already over four hours long.

