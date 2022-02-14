Mexico.- For the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship this February 14 In Mexico, an economic spill of 22 billion pesos is expected, reported the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur).

In a statement, the confederation of chambers of commerce explained that this spill will be presented mainly in hotels and motels, restaurants, department stores, candy stores and flower shops, since it is expected that these transfers will be the most benefited by Valentine’s Day, from the beginning 11 February and until Monday 14.

In this sense, Hector Tejeda Shaar, president of Concanaco He stressed that this celebration will be a boost for businesses in Mexico, especially for small and medium-sized ones, which have seen their sales decrease at the beginning of 2022 due to inflation and the new wave of Covid-19.

“The Day of Love and Friendship will contribute in some way to the economic growth of Mexico and, above all, to the well-being of the millions of families that depend on formal commerce in our country,” said the business leader.

He mentioned that, for this season of February 14, 2022, an economic spill similar to that of 2019, prior to the pandemic, is expected to occur. This is because there are no economic conditions that help it to rebound.

Read more: “It has gone very well for us”: Valentine’s Day reactivates sales after fall due to pandemic

In this sense, the president of CONCANACO SERVYTUR Mexico invited all Mexicans to make their purchases in formal commerce and continue to comply with hygiene and safety measures at all times.