Pinos, Zacatecas.- The magical town of Pinos celebrated this February 13 the 429 years of its foundationbut did not hold its Regional Fair by the wave of unsafety that live Zacatecas.

Despite the fact that the program of activities had already been announced, the municipal president, Omar Téllez Aguayo, confirmed that the fair would not take place.

Still, this Monday different activities were carried out in the magical town, highlighting a parade with floats, as well as musical, gastronomic and civic activities.

Activities that were developed so that the 429th anniversary of Pinos, one of the magical towns of Zacatecas, considered “the most dancing” did not go unnoticed.

It should be remembered that last Friday, a few days after the start of the Regional Fair of Pinos 2023 (Ferepi), the mayor, accompanied by councilors and the municipal trustee announced the cancellation of the maximum party of the municipality.

He explained that the main reason was safeguard the integrity of the inhabitants, at a time when there is great confusion about security in the municipality and in the entity.

Given what he requested the tolerance and understanding of the inhabitants, since many did not like the decision, but it is because violence does not allow these festivities to be carried out without putting society at risk.

The patronage of the Ferepi had already shared the program of the Fair, in which artists such as Lalo Mora, Los Tigrillos, Los Traileros del Norte, Gerardo Ortíz and La Sonora Santanera stood out.

This event was scheduled to start on February 17 and end on February 23, in addition to having multiple activities.

Pinos is the first municipality that has announced the cancellation of its fair in the face of the insecurity crisis that the state is experiencing, while Jerez remains firm in carrying out the activities, despite the homicides registered in recent days.