One of the most watched episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” was also one of the most painful for Charito. What did Lucho do to him?

If you are a fan of “At the bottom there is room”the América TV series, you will know that one of the characters that has suffered the most since the first season is Charito. The now matriarch of the Gonzales in season 10, has had no luck in love and sooner or later has a new disappointment to add to the list. However, if someone really made her suffer and ruined her plans, that is Lucho Gonzales. What happened in one of the most watched episodes of “AFHS”?

Lucho, Charito’s nightmare

After Lucho’s death, it took years for Charo, who had been devoted entirely to her children, to show interest in rebuilding her love life. Thus, after meeting Raúl del Prado, better known as the ‘Platanazo’, the couple became one of the favorites on Peruvian television.

Lucho and Charito were one of the couples that caused the most commotion in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: GLR See also "El señor de los cielos 8" prepares its premiere with the return of Rafael Amaya: where to see the series?

The spouses were at the party inside the Gonzales house after having said yes and sworn love until their last days. But everything changed when suddenly, Lucho Gonzales reappeared before the eyes of his entire family, as if it were a ghost. His absence was due to a traffic accident in which he lost his memory.

Before the supposed resurrection of her first husband, Charo finally chose to return to her husband and leave Raúl. However, the Gonzales matriarch was another disappointment when, in full renewal of vows with the entire family invited, a woman named Reina Pachas came to her house with her two teenage children claiming that Lucho was the father.

And the truth came out. ‘Luchito’ never had an accident, but he fled to the province, where he raised another family. Charo was not only deceived, but ridiculed in front of all of Las Lomas. To put the icing on the cake, Reina and her family moved into the house and lived with all the family members for a long time.

What happened to Charo in the new seasons?

After failing a couple more times in love, Charo finally stayed with Koky at the end of the eighth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, which at that time was going to be the last. However, with the return of the series in 2022, the marriage she had with him began to deteriorate.

Charito and Koky sign the divorce papers. Photo: GLR

Koky was not unfaithful to him, but he did lie to him about various crimes he had committed to get certain things for the family. And it is that Reyes was a fraudster and first-rate gambler who had no choice but to lie to do his thing.

It all ended with both of them signing, albeit with a lot of pain, the divorce certificate. And so the last love story of Charo came to an end, who is now single and dedicated to her personal and family goals.