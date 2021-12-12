Men and Women presents to everyone the new boyfriend: this is who the former suitor’s partner is

Cecilia Zagarrigo has finally found love: after a lot of rumors, the former suitor of Men and Women has returned to smile and confirmed her new relationship.

The girl sought love for Men and Women twice, first by courting Oscar Branzani and Luca Onestini and then with Carlo Pietropoli who then chose it.

Now, the young influencer has posted a shot with her new boyfriend that may finally be the one. The first to sniff out this relationship was Deianira Marzano and now the confirmation has arrived:

For 27 years I have chased love as if I were a marathon runner. The more I looked for it, the more I stopped believing it. In the exact moment when I stopped and started thinking about all the futile things I had created over the years, my head and my heart only carried me one way.

The two were friends and little by little they realized that there was more between them. The boy is called Moreno Casamassima and is an entrepreneur in partnership with Stefano Monte and an agent. Below the post Cecilia continues: