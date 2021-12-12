Men and Women presents to everyone the new boyfriend: this is who the former suitor’s partner is
Cecilia Zagarrigo has finally found love: after a lot of rumors, the former suitor of Men and Women has returned to smile and confirmed her new relationship.
The girl sought love for Men and Women twice, first by courting Oscar Branzani and Luca Onestini and then with Carlo Pietropoli who then chose it.
Now, the young influencer has posted a shot with her new boyfriend that may finally be the one. The first to sniff out this relationship was Deianira Marzano and now the confirmation has arrived:
For 27 years I have chased love as if I were a marathon runner. The more I looked for it, the more I stopped believing it. In the exact moment when I stopped and started thinking about all the futile things I had created over the years, my head and my heart only carried me one way.
The two were friends and little by little they realized that there was more between them. The boy is called Moreno Casamassima and is an entrepreneur in partnership with Stefano Monte and an agent. Below the post Cecilia continues:
Yours. 7 years of friendship, 7 years of working together, 7 years of putting up with and supporting us without realizing we have love under our eyes. You are LOVE for me, but not that of “let’s see how it goes”, you are just that love that comes from within, that takes your head and steals your heart, the true and SURE one. I don’t know how to explain to you what it feels like when you find Your person, I can only tell you that in that exact moment you understand that you no longer need anything else in life. You ARE MY PERSON. And I’ll never stop telling you. Your. #Don’t give us our beliefs
