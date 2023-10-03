The Mexican actress Cecilia Priego, known for her participation in the series ‘La Reina del Sur’, died last Saturday, September 30, at 36 years old.

The news was announced by her father, Mr. Freddy Persa, through an emotional message that he published on social networks, in which he highlighted the strength with which Cecilia Priego faced the diagnosis of cervical cancer for several years. .

Cecilia Priego, actress who died at the age of 36. Photo: Cecilia Priego’s Instagram

“I don’t remember the day, the time, but Since this battle of your illness began, I began to always write thanking God for your falls and your rises.. You always demonstrated your strength, your faith, your desire to live as a tireless warrior and twice you defeated this disease, always enjoying your life,” Priego’s father wrote along with a collage with several photographs of the actress.

Despite the pain, Cecilia’s father also said he was grateful for the time they were able to live together and above all calm, because he is sure that his daughter is now in a better place, far from the pain: “Today my flock is very sad, “One of my sheep is leaving me. I am sure that God will take it into his own. I thank you Lord for lending it to me, I am returning it to you because I am sure it will be in a better place,” he added.

Mr. Persa also highlighted the talent that the actress had and said goodbye to her, with the promise that one day they will meet again, to continue enjoying their work: “Today the curtain closes for you on earth, but we are sure that your presence and your legacy will transcend beyond and you will continue your project in heaven creating and organizing theater in heaven for your grandparents, uncles, cousins ​​and friends who are no longer with us. Forever my girl Cecilia Priego,” she concluded.

Who was Cecilia Priego?

Originally from Tabasco, Cecilia studied a degree in Management and Promotion of Culture, however, at the end of her professional preparation she decided to go in search of her dreams, and In 2007 he moved to Mexico City with the intention of finding a place in the world of acting..

He studied acting at the Luis Felipe Tovar school and developed a large part of his career in the theater, he also participated in several melodramas of TV Azteca among which stand out: ‘Pasión morena’, ‘Pobre diabla’, ‘Orfanas’, ‘Por siempre tuya Acapulco’, as well as the Telemundo series ‘La Reina del Sur’.

It was in 2021 when Prego faced cancer for the first time, even She underwent a hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus) to save her life. But the disease returned again, according to his stories on social networks, in August of this year, when a second tumor was detected, for which he had to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

