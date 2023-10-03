The third Sonic Frontiers DLC has disappointed the community’s expectations: not only is Final Horizon not very interesting for the development of the plot and lacking in interesting innovations, but also the degree of difficulty would be excessively high.

Numerous users on the game’s Subreddit and on Twitter (X)who defined this DLC as “the most complex chapter in Sonic’s history”.

The new free DLC for Sonic Frontiers, Final Horizon, allows you to play as Tails, Amy and Knuckles in the game for the first time and culminates with the climbing of a tower full of enemies and obstacles and completely checkpoint-free.

This very tower is putting lovers of the series in serious difficulty, who are continuing to publish the many on social media “Game over” that this section provides.

Many fans think that the failure of this content is the confirmation that Sonic can’t function as a 3D platformeras it would be a stretch compared to the gameplay that made it unforgettable.

Sonic Frontiers it is available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series